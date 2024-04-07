Messi scores in his return, helps Inter Miami get a 2-2 tie against Colorado

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half, then helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later — but Cole Bassett’s goal in the 88th minute capped the scoring and helped the Colorado Rapids get a 2-2 tie with Inter Miami on Saturday night.

It was Messi’s first appearance for Inter Miami since a hamstring issue led to him getting subbed out early in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13.

He had missed four Inter Miami games since, plus two games with Argentina.