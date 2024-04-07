Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Messi scores in his return, helps Inter Miami get a 2-2 tie against Colorado

Lionel Messi
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, kickss the ball past Colorado Rapids midfielder Oliver Larraz (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi
Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 01:16:19-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half, then helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later — but Cole Bassett’s goal in the 88th minute capped the scoring and helped the Colorado Rapids get a 2-2 tie with Inter Miami on Saturday night.

It was Messi’s first appearance for Inter Miami since a hamstring issue led to him getting subbed out early in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13.

He had missed four Inter Miami games since, plus two games with Argentina.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018