Loveland High School is a finalist in T-Mobile's 'Friday Night 5G Lights' competition

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland High School is one of 16 finalists in the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

The winner will receive a grand prize of $2 million, which for the Loveland Red Wolves would go towards building their first-ever home football stadium. This money would allow the school to transform their athletic facilities and give them the ability to host home games that will bring the entire community together.

"It would change the game," LHS Athletic Director Brandon Havard said. "We're already a storied program in the state, and now we need the facilities to match that."

More than 1,700 schools across the country entered the competition by posting an Instagram video to share why they deserve this grant.

Loveland HS is the only Colorado school left in the running and just by being a finalist, the school received a $25,000 grant.

"I cried when I heard," LHS Activities Coordinator Molly Davies said. "That $25,000 will go towards things that are necessities right now that, we haven't had the opportunity to fix."

Ironically, Loveland currently plays their "home" games at their rival high school, Thompson Valley.

"This place is super special to us but having one on campus would be even more amazing," LHS senior Ella Pettit said.

From now until Nov. 12, to vote click here and hit the heart button.

Each person can only vote once, but you can share the video with anyone and everyone to get more votes. The high school with the most-liked video will be crowned as the ultimate Friday Night 5G Lights champion and score the grand prize package which includes:



$100,000 grant for your school

New teched-out scoreboard

Consultation with football field experience experts

Weight room from Gronk Fitness

5G network upgrades package and,

An epic tailgate party celebration with live music and a 5G-powered halftime drone show!

The winner will be announced in early December. For more information on T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights and to vote for your favorite school, visit www.FridayNight5GLights.com.