The 2024 USA Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships is coming to Colorado.

This event only comes to Colorado every four years, and even better, it's an Olympic year.

Athletes ages 8 to 18 from Colorado club teams will compete in this weekend's state meet with hopes of qualifying for regionals.

The event offers collegiate exposure and a chance to take a step towards their dreams.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.colorado.usatf.org.