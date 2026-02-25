Sibling strength: Ellerman's bring home state wrestling medals for Weld Central

KEENESBURG, Colo. — At Weld Central High School, the road to the state wrestling tournament has become a family tradition.

Senior captain WJ Ellerman closed out his high school career on the podium, finishing third in the Class 3A 165-pound division at the state tournament. After placing sixth a year ago, Ellerman set his sights higher this season — motivated every time he walked past the wall with past state placers’ names.

“It’s cool to get your name on the wall,” Ellerman said earlier this season. “But you want it under ‘champion.’ I see it every day and think, ‘Man, I just want to be number one.’”

While a title eluded him, Ellerman’s third-place finish marked a strong end to a standout career and helped cap one of the program’s most successful seasons in recent years.

But the Ellerman story extends beyond the boys' bracket. Sophomore Charlotte Ellerman also stood on the state podium, finishing fourth in the Class 4A girls 145-pound division. Her appearance was significant not only for the placement but for what it represents.

When Charlotte arrived at Weld Central, there was no girls' wrestling team. Instead of transferring or managing the boys' team, she approached school administrators about starting a program of her own.

“The main concern was if anyone would do it,” Charlotte said. “But when I started asking around, people were completely up for the idea.”

Six girls joined during the inaugural season. This year, the roster nearly doubled, creating more opportunities for female athletes to compete at the varsity level. Charlotte, who fell in love with wrestling after finishing second at state as an eighth grader, said the sport has shaped her work ethic and confidence.

“It teaches you teamwork and hard work,” she said. “I fell in love with the process of getting there.”

Through it all, the siblings have leaned on each other. WJ has praised his younger sister as a role model for building the girls' program from the ground up. Charlotte calls her older brother one of her best friends, someone who shows up every day and even helps coach the girls' team when needed.

Their competitive spirit doesn’t stop at school.

“We’re not allowed to wrestle at home anymore,” Charlotte said with a laugh. “And if we do, we have to go downstairs so we don’t break anything.”

With two state medals this season, a third-place finish for WJ, and a fourth-place finish for Charlotte, the Ellermans are leaving a lasting mark on Weld Central wrestling.