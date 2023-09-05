Watch Now
No. 22 Colorado off to flying start by following lead of unconventional coach Deion Sanders

Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 05, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders wants his players reading all about how good they are because the Colorado coach isn’t one to keep his players grounded. He prefers them flying high.

After beating heavily favored TCU last weekend, the Buffaloes moved into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22.

The unconventional Sanders is proving to be a master motivator.

He’s all about not running from publicity but remembering it.

He has his team at the center of the college football universe, at least for now.

The 22nd-ranked Buffs will host old rival Nebraska this Saturday in the home debut for Sanders.

