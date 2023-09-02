Hunter for Heisman? Deion drums up hype after shocking upset of No. 17 TCU in debut

FORT WORTH, Texas — Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been talking the talk. Saturday in Fort Worth, he walked the walk, as his underdog Buffs upended the 2022 national runners-up.

The win backed up the confidence in his players he’s been preaching amid unprecedented roster turnover since he took over the team.

“These young men […] believe. All of them believed before, but [even more] right now.” Sanders said. “We believe now, they believe now, Boulder believes.”

If that wasn’t enough, Coach Prime stated he believes at least one of his players could be in the conversation for the nation’s best.

Chief among them is likely Travis Hunter, the former No. 1-overall recruit in the country and two-way star who caught 11 passes for 119 yards Saturday and also recorded a crucial interception deep in Colorado territory.

“Travis is ‘Him,’ like the young folks say – Travis is it,” Sanders said. “I really think we got a couple of guys who should be front runners for the Heisman right now. That's how I feel. And I want to promote my kids at all costs.”

One game does not a Heisman winner make, but it’s worth noting that Charles Woodson – the collegiate and NFL great – is the only true two-way player to win college football’s highest honor.

Another standout Saturday was Sanders’ son Shedeur, who threw for a school-record 510 yards and added four touchdowns through the air.

Denver7 | Sports Shedeur Sanders has record day as Colorado stuns No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth The Associated Press

Shedeur followed his father from Jackson State to Colorado in the off-season.

“One of them from [a historically Black college or university] I think he had a 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game. And he happened to be my son. And I'm proud of him tremendously,” Sanders said.

Dylan Edwards was the other star for Colorado, recording five catches for 135 yards and three scores, and also finding paydirt on the ground.

Edwards is a four-star freshman recruit who stands just 5-foot-8.

“Dylan, that was just phenomenal. I've been saying that since he was four years old. And we see that in practice all the time,” Sanders said. “Don't let the size fool you. Dylan looks in the mirror [and sees a] 215-pound man, that's probably about 6-foot-4. That's the way Dylan addresses life.”

The Horned Frogs boasted the Heisman runner-up in 2022 in Max Duggan. Duggan’s replacement, Chandler Morris – TCU’s starter to begin last season before getting hurt in the opener against CU – threw two interceptions near the goal line Saturday.

Morris did throw for two touchdowns and rush for another in the high-scoring contest. Trey Sanders, a former top recruit and Alabama recruit, scored three touchdowns on the ground in the loss for TCU.