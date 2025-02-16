Georgetown hosts one of the nation's largest pond hockey tournaments

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament in Georgetown is one of the largest in the country, with 300 teams from across the nation coming together for a weekend of friendly competition.

Founded 16 years ago by David Janowiec, the tournament celebrates the nostalgic and purest form of hockey—played on outdoor ponds.

"When people think about hockey, they think about people getting their teeth knocked out and fights, and that's not this place," Janowiec said. "The charm of this tournament is just the relaxation of it and keeping score like when we were kids."

Last year, the event moved to Georgetown after having to relocate from Dillon, where the community warmly embraced the tournament.

"Within two weeks, we had to move locations, and Georgetown, they rolled out the red carpet," Janowiec said.

It takes The Recess Factory staff three weeks to prepare the ice, and the location is ideal with its safe, shaded lake.

The tournament highlights the growth of hockey in Colorado, influenced by former Colorado Avalanche players. An award is given to the most fun and outgoing team, often recognized for their creative outfits.

"We've always promoted wearing something different than somebody else, so that you can tell the team's apart," Janowiec said. "They take that to the next level, and we love it."

The event continues to foster a love for the game while offering a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere year after year.