CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Colorado has a strong presence in hockey, with recent achievements highlighting the state's dominance.

The Colorado Avalanche secured a playoff spot, and the DU Pioneers are headed to the Frozen Four. Meanwhile, the Castle View Sabercat girls' hockey team in Castle Rock is also making waves, having gone undefeated this season and winning a state championship for the second consecutive year.

"It was just surreal," said Addie Walsh. "It was kind of just a weight off of our shoulders once we got to where we knew we should be."

Castle View girls' hockey brings home back-to-back state titles

Overall, girls' hockey is still in its early stages, and with that comes struggles of finding practice space and gaining recognition. Nevertheless, the team remained focused, practicing hard, and overcoming these obstacles to win their state title.

Following state, the team made the trip to Irvine, California for Nationals where they faced much tougher competition.

"It kind of left a sour taste in everyone's mouth that we should have done better than we did," Sabercats head coach Kyle Meehan said. "So, hopefully we can use that as fuel for next season."

Castle View’s success is paving the way for the expansion of girls' hockey in the state, with hopes that Colorado will soon compete with the best in the country.