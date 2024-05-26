What you need to know for the 45th annual BOLDERBoulder

BOULDER, Colo. — At the BOLDERBoulder office off 63rd Street, it is all hands on deck to make sure the 45th annual race goes off without a hitch.

“So the people that you see running in and around and working in this operation here are loading trucks and packing packets and getting ready to go set up the start line, the finish line, the stadium, field house, the expo, and everything in between,” BOLDERBoulder Race Director Cliff Bosley said.

Bosley shared with Denver7 that they have 25 rental trucks ready to move everything from their office in Boulder to multiple different locations for the race. As of Friday, over 43,000 people and counting were signed up for the race. So with that in mind, Denver7 wants to make sure you are prepared to get running or walking.

“Give yourself an hour. From the time you actually get to town and find a place to park an hour before your race starts,” Bosley said.

Speaking of race start times, that can be found on the BOLDERBoulder website, but we got an overview from the race director.

“The first wave out of the shoots is that “A” wave and that starts at 6:50. We'll launch 97 waves from there until 9:17, 9:40 When our last walking wave is launched. And then from there, it's another two hours and 10 minutes or so to get people to the stadium,” Bosley said.

While the work continues at headquarters across town the Boulder Police Department is preparing to keep everyone safe.

“We're getting ready for barricades to be delivered and dropped off, which we will set up at some major intersections throughout town,” Traffic Sergeant Bryon Scott said.

Sgt. Scott with the Boulder Police Department says officers from other agencies will be stepping in to help out. Those officers will not only help with security but also street closures that will start up around 3 a.m. Monday.

“The latest major thoroughfares that will be open and available will be Foothills Parkway and Broadway,” Sgt. Scott said.

Now let’s get to security whether you are running, walking, or just watching everyone arrive at the football field.

You will be allowed to bring clear bags that are no bigger than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches, but strollers and wagons will not be allowed at the starting area or on the track. Please keep in mind that bags must be clear and any unclear bags will not be allowed. You can follow this link for a more detailedbreakdown.

“So right before they get to the starting line, they're having to go through all these checkpoints. And that alleviates any issues we might see with people bringing things on to the course that could be dangerous, “Sgt. Scott said.

Race packets can be picked up the morning of the race. Keep in mind if your bib was not at the weekend sports exhibit you could be charged a $30 re-issue fee.