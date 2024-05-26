BOULDER, Colo. — Leading up to race day, professional runners from around the world came together ahead of what’s been called “America’s All-Time Best 10k”.

“We’re here in a room with a lot of people I know really, really well, and also people I’ll shake hands with for the first time tonight and It’s people who are all here for BolderBoulder,” said Reed Fischer.

For Fischer, who lives in Westminster, it's a race right in his backyard.

“Always nice when one is as low-key from a travel perspective as this one,” laughed Fischer.

After competing in the pro field in 2019, he's coming back five years later as a member of Team USA.

“It’s fun to have that shift in narrative from working against one another to all of a sudden I want to cheer that guy on as much as I’m rooting for myself,” explained Fischer.

It's the 6th largest road race in the country and race officials expect more than 46,000 people to register and run BolderBoulder on Monday.

A trio of former CU Buffs are set to return home for the 44th annual race.

Sara Vaughn, Makena Morley and Carrie Verdon have run through the streets of Boulder before.

Pro runners from around the world come together ahead of 44th annual BolderBoulder

“This race, we’ve always had a front-row seat as CU students to see how this race plays out and to see the international field. That always inspired me,” said Vaughn.

Makena is making her debut at the event.

“Sara’s the one who rounded us all together,” laughed Makena.

Carrie placed third in last year's Pro Race.

These athletes have traveled across the world for their sport but agree there's nothing like a finish at Folsom Field.

“It’s a cool moment for anybody who lives in this area whether you’re running in the Citizen's Race or the Pro Race, you know what this race means to the community and to be a part of that in a small way is special,” said Fischer.

There is still time to register.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor. We will have live coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. Monday.