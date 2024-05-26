Watch Now
Local businesses prep for BOLDERBoulder race day crowd

Race organizers said the city of Boulder raked in $18.8 million in 2023.
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 16:59:34-04

BOULDER, Colo. — Local businesses in Boulder anticipate an economic boost with the BOLDERBoulder 10k race bringing in thousands of participants and spectators.

"We’re like stocking up a little bit more. We are like setting up booths and like working with other businesses," Oliviac Schweiger, barista at Cristos Coffee, said. "Just put our name out there a little bit more and like get people to come on in."

Race organizers said the city of Boulder raked in $18.8 million last year with more than 40,000 race entrants and 50,000 spectators.

As of Sunday, more than 46,000 people have signed up for Monday's race.

"It's fun to see an event like this going on. I know it has a lot of impact for the community here and it gets to really showcase what the town has to offer especially with this beautiful weather beautiful time of the year to be here," Rob Lowe, visitor, said.

It's an event that brings in people from all 50 states and various other countries.

A weekend of records made to broken, both on the course and in the revenue books.

