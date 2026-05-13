For the first time in race history, BOLDERBoulder will not offer race weekend, race day registrations

DENVER — For the first time in race history, the BOLDERBoulder will not offer race weekend or race day registration for those trying to compete during the third largest running race in the country, which happens each year on Memorial Day.

Historically, the BOLDERBoulder has offered participants the opportunity to register during race weekend and or race morning, according to organizers. But with participation trending significantly higher this year and with the event nearing capacity, organizers are encouraging anyone planning to participate to register as soon as possible.

“We are seeing tremendous excitement and momentum heading into this year’s race,” said Cliff Bosley, BOLDERBoulder race director in a prepared statement. “As participation continues to trend toward operational capacity, we want to ensure the highest-quality experience possible for every participant."

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The 2026 BOLDERBoulder will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. It’s the 46th running of the race. This year, they’re preparing for more than 50,000 registrations.

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