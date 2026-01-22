BOLDERBoulder ranked third-largest race in the United States

BOLDERBoulder is moving up in the ranks of biggest races across the country.

Running USA, the premier trade organization for the road race industry, released its list of the 100 Largest Road Races in the United States for 2025. BOLDERBoulder is now ranked as the third-largest race in the country and the largest 10K in the United States.

Denver7

In 2025, 45,142 finishers crossed the iconic finish line inside Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. The total makes the race among the most participated road races nationwide and solidifies its standing as one of the premier mass-participation events in the sport.

Only two events finished ahead of the BOLDERBoulder on the 2025 list: the TCS New York City Marathon and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, making the BOLDERBoulder the largest race in the western United States.

“The BOLDERBoulder is about so much more than size or rankings. Each Memorial Day, we come together as a community to celebrate movement, honor service, and create lifelong memories for tens of thousands of people. From first-time participants to world-class athletes, everyone who steps onto the course is part of something special, and that shared experience is what continues to inspire us year after year,” said Race Director Cliff Bosley.

The 2026 BOLDERBoulder will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. It’s the 46th running of the race. This year, they’re preparing for more than 50,000 registrations.

Denver7

Denver7 is a proud partner of the BOLDERBoulder.