BOLDERBoulder returns to Boulder, filling city with 50K+ runners

BOULDER, Colo. — The streets of Boulder will be alive this Memorial Day as the 2026 BOLDERBoulder 10K run fills the city with runners, cheering crowds, and race‑day energy.

Every year since 1979, the running of the BOLDERBoulder has meant the unofficial start to summer as more than 50,000 people hit the streets of the college town and wind their way to the finish line at Folsom Field.

Col. Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian‑American in space, will be honored at this year’s BOLDERBoulder, a tribute tied to the 40th anniversary of the Challenger tragedy.

Instead of a single start, the races are divided into 95 waves, starting with the fastest runners, then slower runners, joggers, and finally walkers.

The event begins at 6:40 a.m. Memorial Day with the Wheelchair Pro Race.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the BOLDERBoulder.