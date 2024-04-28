Bold Squad Fun Run gets kids excited for BOLDERBoulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The first Bold Squad organized by the BOLDERBoulder team, took off on a one-mile fun run Sunday morning to prep for their big day.

More than 100 kids aged 14 and younger took off from Runners Roost, ran to Martin Park, and back.

"The younger runners is what builds our event. We've had people that have run this since they were under 14 years of age, and they come back every year and they tell us, 'We started with one of your training programs for kids and we're still running and our kids are running,'" said Alice Swanson, partnerships director for BolderBoulder.

Setting the pace was Boulder County native and Olympian Elise Cranny.

It's the first run of its kind, aimed at encouraging younger runners to participate in the Memorial Day Race, sponsored by Denver7.

"We wanted one that included all kids and got them to train and learn how fun and healthy running can be," said Swanson.

Parents were able to run alongside their kids for extra support and can do so at BOLDERBoulder, but as a reminder organizers said no strollers are allowed.

All the kids that ran Sunday are also signed up to run in BOLDERBoulder.