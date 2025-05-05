Aurora's Sienna Betts blazes her own trail to UCLA

AURORA, Colo. — Sienna Betts just capped off one of the most dominant senior basketball seasons in Colorado history. Now, the Grandview High School star is heading west to UCLA — but don’t call it following in her sister’s footsteps.

“Yeah, I was actually going to go there first,” Betts said. “I was way too young to commit, and we just had the same taste in schools. So the minute she [Lauren] entered the transfer portal, I knew she was going to UCLA. I knew everyone was gonna say I followed her footsteps. That is not what happened at all.”

Betts, the younger sister of Bruins' standout Lauren Betts, carved out her own identity on the court long before signing with UCLA. A two-time state champion and the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation, Sienna leaves behind a legacy of winning at Grandview — and a message that she’s more than just someone’s little sister.

“You know, that was one of the biggest things I had to overcome growing up — eighth grade, ninth grade,” Sienna said. “My confidence was obviously very low, and everyone calling me that, because of who Lauren was, it really, really bothered me. That was another reason I didn’t want to go to college with her.”

But over the past few seasons, everything changed.

“Now, with all the stuff I’ve accomplished, I’m obviously more confident, and it doesn’t really affect me anymore,” Siennea said. “Being the younger sister of such an amazing player — No. 1 in the country — just made me want to be even better than her.”

That mindset has helped fuel a remarkable high school career. More than just a scorer, Sienna has become known for her leadership and ability to elevate everyone around her.

“I think I’m leaving a legacy that I’m just a winner,” Sienna said. “It’s not always about scoring 30 points. It’s about impacting your teammates, making everyone else want to win more than anything else.”

Now, she’ll head to Los Angeles to join a Bruins team fresh off its first-ever Final Four appearance. And yes, she'll suit up alongside her sister — something she’s grown to embrace.

“It took me a while to get used to the idea of actually playing with her there, but now I’ve looked at it in a more positive light,” Sienna said. “I’m just excited to make some amazing memories and join that college basketball experience. Hopefully leave some kind of legacy for that year we have together.”

From shadow to spotlight, Sienna Betts isn’t following anyone anymore. She’s ready to shine on her own.