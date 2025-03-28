2 young Colorado golfers set to compete in 2025 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Hudson Blake, a 13-year-old from Fort Morgan, and Isaiah Fowler, a 15-year-old from Greeley, are among the top 80 golfers in the country who qualified for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals, a prestigious event at Augusta National in Georgia, the home of the Masters.

Both boys were surprised and excited by the opportunity to play where so many legends have before.

"It was just complete shock," Hudson remembers thinking.

His goal for the tournament? "Oh, just don't get last," he said.

Denver7 Hudson Blake is one of the two Colorado kids who qualified for this year's Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals.

Although the boys are too young to have personal memories of the Masters, Hudson’s dad Adam Blake, a golf pro, is thrilled to share this experience with him, knowing the significance of Augusta National. He went to the event in 2009, when Ángel Cabrera won.

"Probably more excited than him," Adam said, smiling. "I'm just thrilled that I get to be part of the experience with him."

When the family moved to Fort Morgan, the Quail Dunes golf course was nearby, which gave Hudson the chance to dive into the sport, Adam said.

Isaiah said he is looking forward to going down to Georgia with a bunch of kids from around the country and "hopefully doing well."

Denver7 Isaiah Fowler, a 15-year-old from Greeley, qualified for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta National in Georgia.

"Maybe proving to a couple college coaches that hey, just because we're from Colorado doesn't mean we're not as good at golf," he said.

Despite Colorado’s limited golf season, Hudson and Isaiah are eager to represent the state and prove that Colorado golfers are just as competitive as others.

The Drive, Chip and Putt event is free for kids ages 7 to 15 who qualify. This year's event will bring in junior golfers from 28 U.S. states, two Canadian provinces and India.

It will be aired live on the Golf Channel on Sunday, April 6, the day before the Masters Tournament begins.