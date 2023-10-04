Watch Now
Josh Kroenke on plans for Nuggets, Avs broadcasts amid Altitude/Comcast dispute: “We’re looking at everything”

Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic share their thoughts on Bruce Brown’s departure for the Pacers.
Nuggets ownership is monitoring the direction other NBA franchises are taking their local broadcast rights as regional sports networks struggle in the streaming era.
Jamal Murray
Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 23:23:15-04

But four years into a standoff between Altitude TV and Comcast that has blacked out Nuggets and Avalanche games for a large portion of the Front Range, team president Josh Kroenke didn’t have any optimistic updates Monday. Instead, those games remain unavailable on Comcast and Dish Network even after the former settled a lawsuit last March filed by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“We’re looking at everything,” Kroenke said during the Nuggets’ media day. “I know (Utah owner) Ryan Smith with the Jazz very well. I know (Suns owner Mat Ishbia) down in Phoenix very well. They’ve done very interesting things there.

“Our model is slightly different here in Denver. But we’re looking at it all.”

In September, the Jazz unveiled their plan to return games to over-the-air broadcasts on local channel KJZZ, along with the introduction of a team-owned subscription service to stream games called Jazz+. The Suns are also shifting to over-the-air broadcasts on local television, eliminating the need for fans to hold onto cable subscriptions.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

