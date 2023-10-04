Josh Kroenke on plans for Nuggets, Avs broadcasts amid Altitude/Comcast dispute: “We’re looking at everything”

Nuggets ownership is monitoring the direction other NBA franchises are taking their local broadcast rights as regional sports networks struggle in the streaming era.

But four years into a standoff between Altitude TV and Comcast that has blacked out Nuggets and Avalanche games for a large portion of the Front Range, team president Josh Kroenke didn’t have any optimistic updates Monday. Instead, those games remain unavailable on Comcast and Dish Network even after the former settled a lawsuit last March filed by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“We’re looking at everything,” Kroenke said during the Nuggets’ media day. “I know (Utah owner) Ryan Smith with the Jazz very well. I know (Suns owner Mat Ishbia) down in Phoenix very well. They’ve done very interesting things there.

“Our model is slightly different here in Denver. But we’re looking at it all.”

The Suns and Jazz are making games available to the fans on free over-the-air TV channels. Could that happen here for #Avs and #Nuggets fans? The @comcast @dish @AltitudeTV dispute is still on-going. Here's Josh Kroenke. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/n3ZiI87wkB — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) October 4, 2023

In September, the Jazz unveiled their plan to return games to over-the-air broadcasts on local channel KJZZ, along with the introduction of a team-owned subscription service to stream games called Jazz+. The Suns are also shifting to over-the-air broadcasts on local television, eliminating the need for fans to hold onto cable subscriptions.

