Jim Craig reflects on ‘Miracle on Ice’ legacy at USA Hockey night in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Team USA’s latest gold medal win over Canada added another chapter to one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

That history was on display this past weekend in Loveland, where a piece of Olympic lore headlined USA Hockey Night with the Colorado Eagles. Jim Craig, the goaltender from the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” dropped the ceremonial puck alongside his granddaughter and son-in-law, Jayson Megna.

It has been 46 years since the United States shocked the world by defeating the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. The upset remains one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history.

“I remember when I walked in the locker room for the first time and saw that jersey hanging up with my name on it,” Craig said. “I thought of all the sacrifices people made to help me get there. To have that opportunity and be one of the best at my position in the United States, it was pretty awesome.”

The team’s improbable run was later chronicled in the 2004 film Miracle, introducing a new generation to the story of a group of American amateurs who defeated the heavily favored Soviet squad during the height of the Cold War.

When asked what stood out most about that moment, Craig pointed to the underdog spirit.

“Being an underdog,” he said. “The American spirit, people who came here with a dream and saw that dream turn into reality. We were a nice vehicle for that when the country needed it.”

Craig’s legacy now extends beyond the rink. He works as a motivational speaker and runs his business, Gold Medal Strategies. Family, he said, is his main focus.

“I saw my son-in-law, who’s at his 800th game, and I’m out there with my granddaughter,” Craig said. “This is a wonderful chapter of my life.”

That son-in-law is Colorado Eagles captain Jayson Megna, who said he has heard firsthand accounts of the historic win.

“I wasn’t around for the game itself, but everyone knows what a meaningful impact it made during that time in our country and how it brought everyone together,” Megna said. “It’s a super cool moment. I’m excited for him to be honored with the Colorado Eagles this weekend.”

Craig said the continued interest from films to documentaries keeps the memory alive for younger generations, including his granddaughter.

“She’s asking, ‘Hey Papa, you played?’” he said with a laugh. “It’s not just her daddy. So it’s fun.”

Craig said he planned to wake up early Sunday to watch Team USA’s latest gold medal game, another milestone in a rivalry that continues to define international hockey.