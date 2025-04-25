Jacksonville Jaguars select Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter with No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Colorado Buffaloes two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is Jacksonville-bound after the Jaguars selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft first round.

The Jaguars traded their No. 5 pick with the Cleveland Browns to get the No. 2 pick, which they ultimately used on Hunter. The Browns also received the 104th overall pick in the fourth round and the 200th overall pick in the sixth round.

In addition to the No. 2 pick, the Jaguars secured the 36th overall pick in the second round and the 126th overall pick in the fourth round.

Hunter’s talent, endurance and versatility are not subjects of question. He played an incredible 1,461 snaps last season – roughly half on each side of the ball – in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. The number was hundreds more than the next busiest player, according to ESPN.

Hunter has insisted he’ll play both ways in the NFL, even indicating he’d rather walk away from the game than play just one side of the ball. While he may be able to play and be effective as both a wideout and as a cornerback at the next level, likely have to assume one as his primary position.

Hunter became the second Colorado player to ever win college football’s most prestigious individual honor. He led the Big 12 Conference with 92 catches and 14 touchdowns as a receiver, and was third in the league with 1,152 receiving yards. He also led the conference in passes defended and intercepted four passes.

ESPN football guru Field Yates told Denver7 ahead of the draft that he believes Hunter is a “franchise alterer” in the NFL. Yates said his colleague and renowned draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. gave Hunter the second highest grade he’s ever doled out in more than four decades of talent evaluation – second only to John Elway.

Hunter’s father, who is reportedly serving a home confinement sentence stemming from a 2023 arrest and missed his son’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, was granted special permission to travel to Green Bay to see him be drafted to the NFL.