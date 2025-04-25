2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet showcases the prospects' personal journeys

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Fashion at the NFL Draft has evolved from business suits to custom bling, and it’s driving fan engagement.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off with a red carpet event as the 15 NFL prospects began their professional journey. Held at the iconic Lambeau Field, the players walked the red carpet in custom tailoring, bold interiors and statement pieces that give the world a glimpse of who they are.

“It’s really important for our players to dive into fashion because helmet-off strategy is huge for us,” said NFL fashion editor Kyle Smith. “They all wear the same uniform, and they all wear helmets, but how can a player show us, as fans, who they are off the field?”

Colorado's Travis Hunter stood out in a hot pink and black suit from Hideoki Bespoke and Christian Louboutin shoes. He told ESPN he chose the color because he wasn’t sure which team he would be drafted to. He was ultimately selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick.

Matt Ludtke/AP Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty wore a Brian Alexander suit, glasses with chrome hearts, and turned heads in Crocs blinged out with Swarovski crystals.

Jihaad Campbell wore a Stitch by Mitch custom suit with a collage of personal photos lining the inside jacket.

The red carpet has become an opportunity for the players to market themselves as fashion bridges a stronger audience for the NFL.

“I think that's such a magical moment to see that they're bringing their lives with them to this amazing point in their career. And they're also working with huge fashion houses,” Smith said. “Fashion at [the NFL Draft] has evolved from something that wasn't a fashionable moment to now a huge red carpet experience.”