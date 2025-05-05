Jackson's LODO to host official Nuggets watch party for the start of the NBA Playoffs Round 2

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets roll into the next round of playoffs with game one at 7:30 Monday night.

They're up against the best team in the west, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watch parties are happening across the city with the official one scheduled for Jackson's LODO on 20th St.

Rocky will be there and the Denver Nugget dancers, and fans will have the chance to win prizes, according to organizers.

The Nuggets advance to the second round of the playoffs after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 on Saturday night.

If they win Round 2, they'll go to the Western Conference Final. If they win that, they'll face the winner of the Eastern conference for the NBA Championship title.

Game 2 of the second round will be 7:30 Wednesday night, with another official Denver Nuggets watch party at Jackson's.

Remember, you can catch game highlights on Denver7.