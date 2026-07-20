From making history to The Zlatan, Rapids' Herrington reflects on World Cup run

When 18-year-old Lucas Herrington walked out onto the pitch at Levi's Stadium on June 25th, the very air itself felt different.

"You can tell from the expressions on the fans' faces," Herrington told Denver7 in a one-on-one conversation. "They're stressed already, just singing the national anthem. Knowing everyone back home is watching, it's not any other game. You're at the World Cup."

Herrington, now back with the Colorado Rapids, became the youngest Australian ever to represent his country on the field at the World Cup, starting in their group-stage finale against Paraguay.

He then went on to feature in the Socceroos clash with Egypt in the round of 32. That match went to penalties, and in a move that would later be widely criticized, Herrington was called upon to take a penalty.

"It's the biggest moment of my career, I don't think I'll ever forget it," said Herrington, who drove the ball off the crossbar, missing his penalty shot.

"Obviously it's a tough moment for me, but just being given the responsibility to take a penalty at the World Cup meant so much to me," said Herrington.

In the moments after the match ended, international soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović went on the postgame show for FOX to offer consolation to Herrington.

"I just want to reach out to Herrington," said Ibrahimović, who wrestled control of the show away from Rebecca Lowe to speak directly to the Rapids defender. "You're 18 years old. This is just the beginning of your career. You stepping up there, you showed a lot of courage; not everybody would do that. My friend, you're the best, don't listen to the rest."

Herrington says Zlatan also reached out directly to speak with him, but he was asleep and missed the call.

"It meant a lot to him saying that on live TV," said Herrington. "As a young player watching him play, one of the greats of the game, it was special to hear that from him."

In addition to Zlatan's kind words, the national conversation around Australia's defensive phenom centered mostly around where he'll play next, after the Rapids.

But Herrington says it was pretty easy to block out the noise when facing off against the world's best soccer players.

"I had a job to do there; I knew nothing else was really important at the time," said Herrington.

The future is certainly bright for this kid from Brisbane, and when the time comes, he'll be ready to play at any level.

But for now, Lucas Herrington is a rising star with the Colorado Rapids, and he's driven to bring success to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

"I'm ready to go," said Herrington. "I'm here to keep going and keep working hard. I loved playing the first half of the season here, and I can't wait for what's next."