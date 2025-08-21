Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From cancer survivor to Team Jamaica: Ezekiel Brown’s lacrosse journey

After beating cancer at 10 years old, the Northfield High School athlete is now representing Jamaica on the world stage
DENVER — For Ezekiel Brown, lacrosse isn’t just a game — it’s a second chance.

At 10 years old, Brown was diagnosed with cancer after a tumor was found in his arm.

“We didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We went all over the state trying to find out. Then we finally found out it was cancer.”

After surgery and a clean MRI, Brown’s first instinct was to get back to the sport he loved.

“I was in the backyard with one stick in my hand,” he said. “I couldn’t really move this arm too good, but it really healed me.”

That healing power led him from captain of his high school team to the locker room with the Denver Outlaws, and now to the international stage.

Brown is suiting up for Team Jamaica in the U20 World Lacrosse Championships in South Korea, representing his heritage and his resilience.

“We play Team England, Team New Zealand and Team Korea,” he said. “I can't put into words what this means for me and my family.”

Playing for Jamaica isn’t just a milestone, it’s a statement.

“You can persevere through this and just keep a smile on your face,” Brown said.

From a childhood battle with cancer to competing for his roots on the world stage, Ezekiel Brown is proving the power of sport. His ultimate dream is to one day play Pro Lacrosse in his home state with the Denver Outlaws.

