Freshman duo continue to shine for CSU women's basketball

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Rams are off and running in the regular season, and this year, they are led by two new faces.

Freshman Kloe Froebe and Brooke Carlson grew up in Illinois. Now, they are starting guards for CSU's women's basketball team.

The duo has collected a combined five Mountain West weekly honors so far this season.

In his 13th year as the Rams' head coach, Ryun Williams realizes how rare it is to have two freshmen contribute right away at the Division I level.

"There hasn't been a game or a moment that has been too big for these two," Williams said. "Most freshmen can get rattled. These two have a different level of maturity."

They're not only teammates. Froebe and Carson have become close friends since arriving in Fort Collins last fall.

"We really connect both being from Illinois," Froebe said. "She's just a really great person, so I'm really grateful for her."

Going to college out of state can be rewarding and also challenging. The freshmen said having each other has helped when they start to feel homesick.

"We're best friends," Carlson smiled. "When we see each other succeeding, it's almost like our success because we're so happy for each other."