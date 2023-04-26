Nuggets eliminate Wolves 112-109 behind Murray, Jokic

DENVER (AP) — The top-seeded Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their playoff series at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 35 points from Jamal Murray to hand Michael Malone his 25th playoff win as Denver's head coach. That surpasses the 24 wins Doug Moe won in the playoffs with the Nuggets.

The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards' 29 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime hit the back of the iron.