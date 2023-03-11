East High School boys basketball team advances to the state finals

DENVER — The crowd was electric inside of the Denver Coliseum Friday night as the East High School boys basketball team took on #1 Mountain Vista High School.

"We were 0-2, but then we've won 24 games straight, which we're happy about," said Cooper Egloff, a member of the East High junior varsity basketball team who was cheering on the varsity squad.

As the team warmed up, they were wearing shirts that read "Angels Against Gun Violence" in honor of 16-year-old Luis Garcia.

Garcia died after being shot near the school in February. The team has dedicated their strong season to him.

The Angels are on a tear through this tournament, thanks to impressive shooting from players like D'Aundre Samuels.

East High is heading to the state finals after beating Mountain Vista 86-67.

East High will take on Fossil Ridge in the championship Saturday — a team they lost to earlier in the season. So, the Angels will be out for revenge.