Denver Public Schools introduces organized sports to elementary schools

DENVER — The introduction of organized elementary sports in Denver Public Schools (DPS) is creating a buzz, with the ELCSports program leading the way.

ELCSports program director Jesse Broadfoot said the district’s commitment to out-of-school-time offerings led to the creation of a new model: elementary athletics.

"A really important piece of this program is to expose students to athletics at an earlier age," Broadfoot said.

ELCSports offers sports like basketball, flag football and soccer to elementary students to help them develop skills before they reach middle school and create a pipeline into high school athletics.

The program has been a hit with parents, who appreciate the convenience of having practices immediately after school, saving time and travel. They also enjoy the opportunity for their kids to participate in organized sports without the hassle or high costs typically associated with extracurricular activities.

Lakisha Barnes' daughter is new to basketball but has become passionate about the sport. She now dreams of playing in the WNBA.

Barnes said ELCSports has been a rewarding experience for her family.

"It's a pleasure to see her grow and to see how much she loves it," Lakisha Barnes said. "So we're all for it."