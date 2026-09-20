Summit beat Seattle 2-1, move closer to playoff position

DENVER — Denver Summit FC picked up a big three points Saturday night, beating the Seattle Reign 2-1 at Centennial Stadium after weather delays.

The win moved Denver to 9-8-8 with 35 points, putting the Summit one point behind ninth place and two points outside the final playoff spot with five regular-season matches remaining.

Delanie Sheehan opened the scoring in the 45th minute, sending a cross over the Seattle defense and into the net for her first goal since May 9 at Houston. Lindsey Heaps was credited with the assist, giving her a goal contribution in three straight matches.

The Summit doubled their lead early in the second half. Tash Flint scored in the 50th minute off a pass from co-captain Janine Sonis for her sixth goal of the season, tied for second-most on the team.

Seattle answered four minutes later when Brittany Ratcliffe scored shortly after entering the match, but the Summit held on for the win.

Denver controlled much of the match defensively, holding Seattle to just one shot in the first half. Goalkeeper Abby Smith made three saves, including several key stops to preserve the lead.

The Summit have now scored multiple goals in five straight matches, totaling 16 goals during that stretch. Denver also has nine multi-goal performances at home this season, tied for the most in the NWSL.

Sonis enters the final stretch of the regular season fourth in the NWSL Golden Boot race with 11 goals and five assists.

Denver will play its next two matches on the road before returning to Centennial Stadium for its final two regular-season home games against Angel City on Oct. 17 and Racing Louisville on Oct. 24.