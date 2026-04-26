Second half surge by Wave dooms Summit FC to first ever home loss

Charles Dickens would say "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times."

For fans of Denver Summit FC, the best of times are hard to remember after falling to the San Diego Wave 3-2 in their first of two home matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

But while the end result was disappointing, this match was truly A Tale of Two Halves.

The first 45 minutes was excellent for Denver, including more history for Melissa Kössler.

The 26-year-old German international scored the first ever goal in Denver Summit FC history, and in their first ever home match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park she scored the club's first ever home goal.

▶️ Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play

Their second goal was provided by Tash Flint, who signed a two year deal with club this week before finding the back of the net for the second time in her NWSL career.

But everything changed after halftime, and goals from Lia Godfrey, Kennedy Wesley, and an own goal from Carson Pickett saw Denver lose at home for the first time in franchise history.

Head coach Nick Cushing made just one change to his starting XI after the three week international break, replacing Yuna McCormack with Ayo Oke.

Oke had been a starter earlier in the season as a defender, and her positive impact after being subbed into their 0-0 draw against Seattle may have sowed the seeds for her return to the starting lineup.

Before kickoff the Summit once again made history - selling out DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

“We are excited to celebrate a new milestone for our club with our first sellout,” said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. “To see this level of support from our fans means everything to our players, our staff, and everyone who has built Denver Summit FC. We hope this is the first of many sellouts as we continue to grow with our fans and community.”

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From the very start of the match it was clear the Summit were in for a battle - within ten minutes Denver saw two key players require treatment due to injury. Goalkeeper Abby Smith and midfielder Tash Flint both took knocks, but both would soldier on.

In the 16th minute, Denver found their breakthrough. An attack that began with Smith in goal and featured six passes ended with Yazmeen Ryan crossing to Kössler, who slammed home the Summit's first ever home goal.

Even after taking a 1-0 lead, they remained relentless in their pressure.

Flint was clearly not playing at 100-percent, but her positional savvy and determination found her wide open with the ball in the 16 yard box. After a great move to dispatch the goalkeeper, Flint's curling shot was saved off the line by a Wave defender, but that reprieve was only momentary for San Diego.

The 29-year-old celebrated her new deal by skying high into the air to thump home Denver's second goal of the night.

Moments before the halftime whistle the Summit nearly tripled their lead when captain Janine Sonis delivered a free kick to the back post which was directed off the crossbar via the head of Megan Reid. Whichever way you slice it, Denver dominated the opening 45 minutes of this match.

But the Wave punched back to open up the second half. A clinical give-and-go ends at the feet of Godfrey, who beat Smith to give San Diego a lifeline back into the match. It also snaps Smith's streak of three straight clean sheets.

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Much like the ocean phenomenon they're named after, San Diego applied wave after wave of pressure to Denver's back line before they once again cracked. Less than 10 minutes after Godfrey's goal, Wesley drilled home a goal off a corner kick and the match was tied 2-2. It was Wesley's second goal at DSGP in the month of April, she scored her first ever goal for the UWSNT when they beat Japan 3-0 in Commerce City on April 17th.

Coincidentally, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was in among the sold out audience at DSGP.

The onslaught wouldn't cease, and Denver's defense continued to struggle with the team speed of San Diego. Dudinha rushed past Sonis and fizzed a ball across Smith's goal, and in an effort to clear the pass Pickett knocked it into the back of her own net.

At that point Cushing took it upon himself to inject some life into the club, and he dialed up a triple-change. Olivia Thomas, Eva Gaetino, and Emma Regan entered the fray for Kössler, Megan Reid, and Devin Lynch.

The Summit found some traction but were unable to even up the scoreboard, so Cushing played his final card with roughly five minutes left to play in the match. He brought on newly-acquired Japanese international attacker Yuzuki Yamamoto, hoping her dynamic shot creation would help Denver earn something out of this once-promising match.

Ultimately, the Summit were unable to create a moment of magic to avoid their first ever home loss - but there is hope on the horizon. Next up on the schedule, they'll go from facing the best team in the NWSL to the team with the worst record - fellow expansion club Boston Legacy FC.