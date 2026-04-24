Denver Summit supporters group The 14ers brings a new tailgate tradition to women's pro soccer

DENVER — Tailgating isn’t just for football anymore. For fans of the Denver Summit, the city’s new professional women’s soccer team, the pregame party in the parking lot is quickly becoming a matchday tradition.

The Summit’s official supporters group, The 14ers, hosted their first tailgate event before a home match — and it drew more than 700 RSVPs. Organizers say their goal is to build community, welcome all fans and celebrate Colorado’s place in women’s sports history.

“We are the official supporters club of Denver Summit,” said Alison Pilsner, one of the group’s leaders. “Our goal is to be a safe, inclusive, welcoming community where anyone feels like they can join us and just cheer these ladies on.”

Experience with soccer isn’t required.

“So many of my friends and neighbors couldn’t tell you a single thing about soccer,” Pilsner said. “But they’re here with their newborns, with their adult children — just feeling welcome and part of something bigger.”

The event offered food, games, bracelet-making, even temporary tattoos. For Pilsner, the excitement extends well beyond the scoreboard.

“They are part of a historic moment here in Colorado,” she said.

Denver7 A young fan plays soccer before Summit FC's first home match.

Amanda Picinich, another supporter, said the energy at the tailgate reflects the culture The 14ers are building.

“I have just loved the culture that we’ve already created for this city and for this state,” Picinich said. “It’s infectious. No matter what your background is, we want you here. We want you behind this team because the team supports you.”

From longtime soccer loyalists to first-time fans, the crowd rallied around one simple goal: support the players on the pitch.

“We have one thing in common,” Pilsner said. “And it’s to cheer these ladies on today.”

The 14ers have a simple mantra for future matchdays: The more, the merrier. And by the looks of the first tailgate, Denver’s newest sports family is just getting started.

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