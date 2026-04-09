Scarves, drums and tifo: The traditions driving soccer's matchday culture.

DENVER — Step into any soccer stadium on match day, and you’ll feel it immediately: the energy, the unity and the unmistakable traditions that define the sport’s fan culture.

From massive hand-painted banners to thunderous drum-led chants and colorful scarves draped over shoulders, the rituals aren’t just pageantry — they’re the lifeblood of supporters’ communities.

Scarves: Symbols of belonging

For more than a century, soccer scarves have served as a visual bond between fans. Often decked out in team colors, they can also commemorate milestones, honor players or highlight social causes.

“There’s a level of belongingness that comes with a scarf,” said Emily Walsh of the 14ers, the Denver Summit FC's supporters group. “If you see someone wearing the same scarf you have, it’s like, ‘Oh, I had that shared experience with you.’”

AP Images Liverpool fans and their scarves from the 1990's.

What began as a way to stay warm has grown into a global phenomenon. Fans trade, collect and custom-design scarves for nearly every occasion — from game-day themes to charitable causes. For Walsh, it’s about more than style.

“A lot of what we do is not only meant to support our larger community, but the players, to let them know they have a community as well,” she said.

Drums and Chants: The Soundtrack of Support

If scarves unite visually, chants and drumming set the stadium’s pulse. For Jennifer Dexter, drum lead with the 14ers, it’s all about creating the rhythm that drives the crowd.

“It’s to show intimidation, if you will, but it’s also to garner community,” Dexter said. “We want every single person that comes into that stadium to feel a part of everything being created in front of us.”

Scripps Drums and chants help keep the fans engaged and united.

Armed with bass and snare drums, the group turns famous songs — including work from Colorado artists — into chants that everyone can follow. The goal? A wall of sound that shakes the stands and inspires the home team.

“You don’t see that in any other sport,” Dexter said. “We want that level of energy throughout the entire stadium.”

Tifo: Artwork Meant to Move

Perhaps the most striking tradition is Tifo — enormous displays unfurled before kickoff. The term comes from the Italian “tifoso,” meaning fan or supporter.

“They are hand painted,” said Sarah Ingram, the 14ers’ spirit and engagement officer. “Depending on the size, it’s many, many hours. It’s not commercially designed or produced.”

Denver7 Tifo is unfurled at Denver Summit's first home game.

Ranging from banner-sized to more than 30 feet across, Tifo can serve multiple purposes: inspiring players, intimidating opponents or paying tribute to community causes.

“It’s kind of twofold,” Ingram said. “The initial part is a love letter to the players, but sometimes it’s also to the fans — maybe highlighting a minority group we want to show our love for.”

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Despite taking days to prepare, Tifo’s moment in the spotlight is brief — often just seconds before the match begins. But its power, like the scarves and the chants that accompany it, lasts long after the final whistle.

For supporters, these traditions aren’t just entertainment. They’re an expression of identity, commitment and connection — the heartbeat of soccer culture in a stadium full of shared purpose.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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