Pitchside Episode 26: Summit FC Riding High Into Showdown With First-Place Gotham

The Denver Summit is coming off its biggest statement win of the season — and now, the toughest test may be waiting.

On this week’s episode of Denver Summit FC Pitchside, the Denver7 Sports team recaps the Summit’s dominant 6-1 win over the Chicago Stars, the most goals scored by any NWSL team in a match this season.

The victory gave Denver three massive points in the playoff race with just nine matches remaining in the regular season.

We also catch up with rookie Olivia Thomas after a milestone moment in the win. Thomas scored the first professional goal of her career in the 85th minute, and she joins us to talk about her college journey and what that unforgettable first goal meant.

Next up? A massive matchup at Centennial Stadium.

The Summit hosts first-place Gotham FC on Sunday in just the second meeting between the two clubs. Gotham enters the weekend atop the NWSL standings with 45 points and riding a club-record 10-match unbeaten streak.

But Denver has already shown it can beat Gotham.

The Summit won the first meeting 2-0 back in March, with Melissa Kössler and Tash Flint scoring second-half goals.

Can Denver pull off another upset and keep its playoff push rolling?

Watch the full episode 26 of Pitchside on youtube for more on the Summit's big win, Olivia Thomas' breakout moment and Sunday's showdown with the league leaders.

