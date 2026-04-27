Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Meet the crew behind Denver Summit FC’s infectious stadium energy

Despite 3-2 loss to the San Diego Wave on Saturday night, special group of die-hard soccer fans keeping energy alive for Denver Summit
Denver Summit
Jacob Curtis
Despite a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Wave on Saturday night, a special group of die-hard soccer fans are keeping the energy alive for the Denver Summit.
Denver Summit
Posted

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Denver Summit FC took the pitch at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the very first time on Saturday to a crowd of thousands of energetic fans.

Despite the 3-2 loss to the San Diego Wave, die-hard soccer fans are continuing to show up for Colorado’s first women’s professional soccer team, including the football club’s official supporter’s group the 14ers.

The independent supporters group is made up of about 700 fans and is led by volunteers to bring energy before and during games. The 14ers raise money to host tailgates before games, including Saturday’s, complete with food, games, crafts, merch tables and a live DJ.

14ers Supporters Group
The 14ers group is made up of about 700 fans and is led by volunteers to bring energy before and during games.

“We are just all about creating a safe, inclusive, welcoming environment for everyone, whether you have never watched a soccer game in your life, or you came out of the womb kicking a ball,” the 14ers community liason Emily Walsh said.

Inside the stadium, the 14ers spirit team amps up the crowd with drums and chants. Drum lead Jennifer Dexter said their role is to not only keep the tempo high, but to foster a fun fan experience at games.

“Our job is to just keep the energy high. And when there's a lull on the field, or you see that the players are dragging, we get even louder to give them the energy they need to continue,” Dexter said.

Jennifer Dexter
Drum lead Jennifer Dexter said the role of the 14ers is to not only keep the tempo high, but to foster a fun fan experience at games.

While the 14ers always hope the team brings home a win, Dexter said the women symbolize something more than just soccer.

“It's the importance of representation, right?” Dexter said. “Women have been treated differently in the professional world, in the political world, in the athletic world, different for far too long, and it's time for people to understand that we all watch women's sports."

April 2026

Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium