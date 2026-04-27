Meet the crew behind Denver Summit FC’s infectious stadium energy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Denver Summit FC took the pitch at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the very first time on Saturday to a crowd of thousands of energetic fans.

Despite the 3-2 loss to the San Diego Wave, die-hard soccer fans are continuing to show up for Colorado’s first women’s professional soccer team, including the football club’s official supporter’s group the 14ers.

The independent supporters group is made up of about 700 fans and is led by volunteers to bring energy before and during games. The 14ers raise money to host tailgates before games, including Saturday’s, complete with food, games, crafts, merch tables and a live DJ.

Jacob Curtis The 14ers group is made up of about 700 fans and is led by volunteers to bring energy before and during games.

“We are just all about creating a safe, inclusive, welcoming environment for everyone, whether you have never watched a soccer game in your life, or you came out of the womb kicking a ball,” the 14ers community liason Emily Walsh said.

Inside the stadium, the 14ers spirit team amps up the crowd with drums and chants. Drum lead Jennifer Dexter said their role is to not only keep the tempo high, but to foster a fun fan experience at games.

“Our job is to just keep the energy high. And when there's a lull on the field, or you see that the players are dragging, we get even louder to give them the energy they need to continue,” Dexter said.

Jacob Curtis Drum lead Jennifer Dexter said the role of the 14ers is to not only keep the tempo high, but to foster a fun fan experience at games.

While the 14ers always hope the team brings home a win, Dexter said the women symbolize something more than just soccer.

“It's the importance of representation, right?” Dexter said. “Women have been treated differently in the professional world, in the political world, in the athletic world, different for far too long, and it's time for people to understand that we all watch women's sports."