Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Local high school ball retrievers inspired at Denver Summit FC’s historic Mile High debut

More than 63,000 fans attended; eight local players got rare sideline access and firsthand look at pro women’s soccer in Denver
Summit FC Ball Retrievers.png
Denver7 Sports
Summit FC Ball Retrievers.png
Local high school ball retrievers inspired at Denver Summit FC’s historic Mile High debut
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Denver made history this past weekend at Empower Field at Mile High, as Denver Summit FC hosted its first-ever home match.

More than 63,000 fans packed the stadium, but a group of local high school soccer players experienced the match from a rare vantage point — right on the sidelines.

“I love watching women’s soccer and some of these players, like I’ve looked up to my whole life,” one Cherokee Trail HS player said. “So when I heard about it, I was really excited, super excited. Like, surreal experience, very honored.”

Eight girls from Grandview and Cherokee Trail high schools were selected by their coaches as ball retrievers for the match, giving them a close-up look at the professional level.

► Watch Denver7's Brady King's report in the player below:

Local high school ball retrievers inspired at Denver Summit FC’s historic Mile High debut

“Being up close will allow me to hear their communication,” one player said. “Because when you’re in the stands, you’re surrounded by fans, it’s kind of hard to hear them. So being up close will allow me to learn and see how it should sound on the field.”

For many, the experience served as a reminder that a professional path is within reach.

“I feel like it gives me the inspiration to keep going, keep continuing my soccer journey,” one player said.

“I think it just gives so much inspiration for young girls,” another added. “All I’ve known is the men’s Colorado Rapids team, and so I think having the women’s Summit team now is just — it’s so inspiring. It makes me excited just for the future of Colorado and just girls soccer.”

The players said they are also looking forward to the arrival of Lindsay Heaps later this season, calling the moment just the beginning for Denver Summit FC.

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium