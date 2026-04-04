DENVER — Denver made history this past weekend at Empower Field at Mile High, as Denver Summit FC hosted its first-ever home match.

More than 63,000 fans packed the stadium, but a group of local high school soccer players experienced the match from a rare vantage point — right on the sidelines.

“I love watching women’s soccer and some of these players, like I’ve looked up to my whole life,” one Cherokee Trail HS player said. “So when I heard about it, I was really excited, super excited. Like, surreal experience, very honored.”

Eight girls from Grandview and Cherokee Trail high schools were selected by their coaches as ball retrievers for the match, giving them a close-up look at the professional level.

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Local high school ball retrievers inspired at Denver Summit FC’s historic Mile High debut

“Being up close will allow me to hear their communication,” one player said. “Because when you’re in the stands, you’re surrounded by fans, it’s kind of hard to hear them. So being up close will allow me to learn and see how it should sound on the field.”

For many, the experience served as a reminder that a professional path is within reach.

“I feel like it gives me the inspiration to keep going, keep continuing my soccer journey,” one player said.

“I think it just gives so much inspiration for young girls,” another added. “All I’ve known is the men’s Colorado Rapids team, and so I think having the women’s Summit team now is just — it’s so inspiring. It makes me excited just for the future of Colorado and just girls soccer.”

The players said they are also looking forward to the arrival of Lindsay Heaps later this season, calling the moment just the beginning for Denver Summit FC.