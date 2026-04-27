Gov. Jared Polis officially declares April 27 as Denver Summit FC Day at the Colorado State Capitol

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis officially declared April 27 as Denver Summit FC Day at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday.

Four Colorado-born players, team owners, and staff were formally recognized on the State Senate floor.

Captain Janine Sonis, who grew up in Highlands Ranch, told Denver7's Jessica Porter that her favorite part of the day was being on the Senate floor.

“You kind of feel the power when you walk into the room and understand that so many important decisions are made there,” Sonis said. “I don't remember the last time I was in this building — probably when I was a really little girl. So, it's just a cool moment for the club.”

Denver7 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares April 27 Denver Summit FC Day.

Denver Summit FC is the latest National Women’s Soccer League expansion team. Their first home game at Empower Field a Mile High on March 28 broke an attendance record, drawing 63,004 fans to the stadium.

Monday was the first time in nearly 10 years a professional sports team has visited the Senate chamber.

Polis led the proclamation ceremony, saying the team highlights the growing impact and importance of women's professional sports while inspiring future generations.

“Our state of Colorado is the best place to train and compete, and we're inspired by Summit FC. It's especially meaningful to see Colorado's youngest soccer players look up to and cheer on some of the best athletes in the world right here at home for Colorado's newest professional sports team,” Polis said.



Team owner Rob Cohen said the support from the city, the state, and the entire community helps build a successful team.

"There's no doubt the players feel it. One thing I hear from each and every player is that the experience that they're having is different here than any other team that they've been a part of, and it means so much that the community has embraced them," Cohen said.

Cohen said that in five years on Denver Summit FC Day, he hopes they are celebrating five championships in a row and the legacy they have created around fans and the community.

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