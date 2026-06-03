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'Earliest date would be right now': Denver Summit FC General Manager says Lindsey Heaps will join club in June

Heaps signed a four-year contract with the Summit in January, but first she wanted to honor her commitment to French club OL Lyonnes and play out their season.
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Denver Summit FC
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Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive
Posted

The wait is so very nearly over for soccer fans in Colorado — Lindsey Heaps is heading home.

Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson told Denver7 in an exclusive interview that he expects Heaps to join the club in the "latter part of June."

"We're giving her time to assess how she's feeling," said Johnson. "She's getting a well-deserved vacation after her national team trip to Brazil."

Heaps signed a four-year contract with the Summit in January, but first she wanted to honor her commitment to French club OL Lyonnes and play out their season. That deal expired when Lyon won their final match of the year 5-0 over Paris FC on May 29th, claiming their record-extending 19th league title.

▶️WATCH: Denver7 spoke with Heaps after she signed with the Denver Summit earlier this year. Her interview is below.

Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive

We knew when the French Première Ligue season finished Heaps would join the U.S. Women's National Team in Brazil for two friendlies against the host nation on June 6 and June 9.

From there, speculation ran wild as to when Heaps would — or could — join her hometown team.

"The earliest date would be right now," said Johnson on June 3. "But it's a FIFA [break] window. Just after the FIFA window, she'll take some vacation time and then she'll be here."

The Summit will return to action on July 3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park facing the Kansas City Current, where they will also host the Houston Dash on July 12.

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Then on July 18, they will officially open up their new Centennial Stadium, welcoming in Colorado native Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns.

The date for Heaps' match debut is not yet set.

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium