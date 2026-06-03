'Earliest date would be right now': Denver Summit FC General Manager says Lindsey Heaps will join club in June

The wait is so very nearly over for soccer fans in Colorado — Lindsey Heaps is heading home.

Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson told Denver7 in an exclusive interview that he expects Heaps to join the club in the "latter part of June."

"We're giving her time to assess how she's feeling," said Johnson. "She's getting a well-deserved vacation after her national team trip to Brazil."

Heaps signed a four-year contract with the Summit in January, but first she wanted to honor her commitment to French club OL Lyonnes and play out their season. That deal expired when Lyon won their final match of the year 5-0 over Paris FC on May 29th, claiming their record-extending 19th league title.

▶️WATCH: Denver7 spoke with Heaps after she signed with the Denver Summit earlier this year. Her interview is below.

Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive

We knew when the French Première Ligue season finished Heaps would join the U.S. Women's National Team in Brazil for two friendlies against the host nation on June 6 and June 9.

From there, speculation ran wild as to when Heaps would — or could — join her hometown team.



"The earliest date would be right now," said Johnson on June 3. "But it's a FIFA [break] window. Just after the FIFA window, she'll take some vacation time and then she'll be here."

The Summit will return to action on July 3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park facing the Kansas City Current, where they will also host the Houston Dash on July 12.

Denver Summit FC

Then on July 18, they will officially open up their new Centennial Stadium, welcoming in Colorado native Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns.

The date for Heaps' match debut is not yet set.