Ladies and gentlemen, Denver Summit FC is so back!

The international break is over and Denver now prepares for its toughest test of the season thus far: welcoming in the top team in the NWSL for their first home match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Watch the full episode of this week's Pitchside in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play

The San Diego Wave feature a prolific offense and stifling defense, but the Summit beat them in a pre-season scrimmage 5-2 so there’s reason for optimism. Nick Rothschild sits down with head coach Nick Cushing to discuss how Denver’s approach could lead to victory at The Richard.

Plus, we re-live Lindsey Heaps return to Colorado. Hear from the USWNT and future Summit captain on playing her last match in Colorado before she returns to being a full-time resident.

And Denver7’s Colin Riley takes us inside the 14ers epic tailgate scene - the parking lot is the place to be prior to kickoff!

Denver Summit FC The 14ers bring a new tailgate tradition to the Denver Summit Colin Riley

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re hearing from Summit fan Savannah Guerrero who asked Melissa Kössler which soccer icon she looked up to growing up! If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.