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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play

Denver Summit fans
Denver7
Denver Summit fans
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play
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Ladies and gentlemen, Denver Summit FC is so back!

The international break is over and Denver now prepares for its toughest test of the season thus far: welcoming in the top team in the NWSL for their first home match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Watch the full episode of this week's Pitchside in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Seven: Return to Play

The San Diego Wave feature a prolific offense and stifling defense, but the Summit beat them in a pre-season scrimmage 5-2 so there’s reason for optimism. Nick Rothschild sits down with head coach Nick Cushing to discuss how Denver’s approach could lead to victory at The Richard.

Plus, we re-live Lindsey Heaps return to Colorado. Hear from the USWNT and future Summit captain on playing her last match in Colorado before she returns to being a full-time resident.

And Denver7’s Colin Riley takes us inside the 14ers epic tailgate scene - the parking lot is the place to be prior to kickoff!

SUMMIT TAILGATE PKG CR.00_00_46_16.Still001.png

Denver Summit FC

The 14ers bring a new tailgate tradition to the Denver Summit

Colin Riley

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re hearing from Summit fan Savannah Guerrero who asked Melissa Kössler which soccer icon she looked up to growing up! If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.

April 2026

Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium