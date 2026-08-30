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Denver Summit FC rout Chicago Stars 6-1, surge back into playoff picture

The Summit's six goals marks the most scored in a NWSL match this season
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Denver Summit FC
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Posted

CENTENNIAL — Denver Summit FC delivered one of its most dominant performances of the season Saturday night, overwhelming the Chicago Stars 6-1 at Centennial Stadium to collect three crucial points in the NWSL playoff race.

Janine Sonis opened the scoring in the 13th minute, curling home her ninth goal of the season. Melissa Kössler doubled the lead six minutes later, snapping a four-month scoring drought with an assist from captain Lindsey Heaps.

The Summit continued pouring it on after halftime. Yuzuki Yamamoto scored her first NWSL goal in the 47th minute, followed by Tash Flint's goal nine minutes later.

Kössler struck again in the 58th minute to complete her brace, giving Denver five goals before the hour mark.

Olivia Thomas capped the scoring in the 85th minute with the first professional goal of her career.

The six goals marked the most scored in a match by any NWSL team this season. The victory moved the Summit to 27 points and ninth place in the NWSL standings, keeping their postseason push firmly alive.

Denver returns to action Sept. 6 at home against Gotham FC.

August 2026

Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium