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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Twelve: Racing to Louisville

Nick Cushing talks with Nick Rothschild.jpg
Denver7
Nick Cushing talks with Nick Rothschild.jpg
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Twelve: Racing to Louisville
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The Denver Summit are in Louisville, Kentucky, this week for their final match before a month-long international break.

Facing the NWSL’s last place team, head coach Nick Cushing’s squad will look to bounce back after a loss in Utah that saw the Summit outplay the Royals — but end up doomed by two bad moments inside their own penalty box.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Twelve: Racing to Louisville

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild chats with Denver’s boss about battling through adversity, and continuing their excellent play away from Colorado.

Plus, we introduce you to another Summit rookie: Natalie Means. The Georgetown has broken into Cushing’s starting XI thanks in part to her massive support system.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re focusing in on favorite ice cream flavors. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium