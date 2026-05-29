The Denver Summit are in Louisville, Kentucky, this week for their final match before a month-long international break.

Facing the NWSL’s last place team, head coach Nick Cushing’s squad will look to bounce back after a loss in Utah that saw the Summit outplay the Royals — but end up doomed by two bad moments inside their own penalty box.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Twelve: Racing to Louisville

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild chats with Denver’s boss about battling through adversity, and continuing their excellent play away from Colorado.

Plus, we introduce you to another Summit rookie: Natalie Means. The Georgetown has broken into Cushing’s starting XI thanks in part to her massive support system.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re focusing in on favorite ice cream flavors. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!