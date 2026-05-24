Royals earn crown in first-ever rivalry match up with Denver Summit

Much like Rome, rivalries aren't built in a day.

But if that's the sort of fight we're going to see between Denver and Utah every time they play, sign me up for twelve rounds.

A back-and-forth affair ended with the Utah Royals extending their unbeaten streak to franchise-record nine games, beating the Denver Summit 2-1.

Indecisiveness and mistakes in critical areas of the pitch - namely, within their own 18-yard-box - doomed a Summit side that entered the day bolstered by the confidence of back-to-back wins.

But in a season full of learning moments, this one feels eminently fixable for Nick Cushing and the Denver coaching staff.

I believe the phrase "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is an American colloquialism, but coach Cushing clearly places high value on continuity. For the third straight match he started the same eleven players, rewarding the lineup that brought Denver those two wins.

Despite controlling both the possession and tempo of the first 20 minutes of the match, it was Utah that struck first on the scoreboard. Kiana Palacios ends up being the benefactor of a mistake by the Summit defense, and the Royals took a 1-0 lead.

Abby Smith entered the day 4th in the NWSL with 41 saves, but she couldn't keep Palacios' strike from finding the back of the net.

For the rest of the first half Denver played like a boxer that got tagged by a right hook they never saw coming - not knocked out, but a bit woozy. Lacking confidence, and desperately waiting for the bell to ring.

It was going to take a moment of brilliance to wake the Summit from their stupor - and in the 45th minute they found it.

A midfield turnover created just enough space for Denver to launch an attack, and Delanie Sheehan played an inch-perfect cross with the outside of her boot to the waiting foot of Yazmeen Ryan - who steered the service on net to level the match at one goal apiece.

It was Sheehan's first assist with the Summit - fitting that it would come on a goal by Ryan as the dynamic duo was acquired at the same time in a trade with the Houston Dash early in the season.

The second half started very similar to the first in that Denver was once again imposing their will. But unfortunately the similarities continued, leading to the Royals taking a 2-1 lead.

Sloppy play in their own box led to a risky challenge by Ayo Oke ending in a clear foul and a penalty kick. Despite Smith's best efforts, Mina Tanaka slotted home the shot from the spot and Utah was back in front.

With less than 20 minutes left in the match the Summit suffered injury in addition to the insult of playing from behind - Tash Flint took friendly fire from Kaleigh Kurtz and had to leave the match due to injury.

Yuna McCormack replaced Flint, while Emma Regan and Ally Brazier both subbed in with less than five minutes of regular time to play. Olivia Thomas followed not long later, but despite the flurry of late substitutions the Summit were unable to conjure an equalizer.

Disappointment is certainly the prevailing emotion wafting off this match - but the good news for Denver is next week they'll face a reeling Racing Louisville squad that has already lost seven times this season. They'll travel to Kentucky on Friday, May 29th, for their final match before the FIFA break.