DENVER — Exactly 63,004 fans packed into Empower Field to watch the Denver Summit FC play their first-ever home match, creating an environment unmatched in the American women’s soccer history.

So, where do we go from here?

On this week’s episode of "Denver Summit FC: Pitchside," we look back at a historic weekend in the Mile High City, and prepare for another tough road test.

Watch the full episode in the video player below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Riding The Mile High Wave

Nick Rothschild chats with head coach Nick Cushing about the emergence of forward Yazmeen Ryan, and the challenge of capitalizing on their Mile High momentum as the Summit head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Reign.

Also, Bradey King takes us behind-the-scenes with young Coloradans who served a special role during the Summit’s historic match against Washington.

And Lionel Bienvenu is hanging out with you, Summit fans! He’s hearing from Colorado’s soccer faithful about how much this club already means to all of us.

"Denver Summit FC: Pitchside" is meant to help connect fans to this franchise — so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!