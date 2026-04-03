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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Riding The Mile High Wave

About 63,000 fans packed into Empower Field to watch the Denver Summit FC play their first home match, creating an environment unmatched in U.S. women’s soccer history. So, where do we go from here?
Denver Summit first home game
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Denver Summit first home game
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Riding The Mile High Wave
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DENVER — Exactly 63,004 fans packed into Empower Field to watch the Denver Summit FC play their first-ever home match, creating an environment unmatched in the American women’s soccer history.

So, where do we go from here?

On this week’s episode of "Denver Summit FC: Pitchside," we look back at a historic weekend in the Mile High City, and prepare for another tough road test.

Watch the full episode in the video player below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Riding The Mile High Wave

Nick Rothschild chats with head coach Nick Cushing about the emergence of forward Yazmeen Ryan, and the challenge of capitalizing on their Mile High momentum as the Summit head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Reign.

Also, Bradey King takes us behind-the-scenes with young Coloradans who served a special role during the Summit’s historic match against Washington.

And Lionel Bienvenu is hanging out with you, Summit fans! He’s hearing from Colorado’s soccer faithful about how much this club already means to all of us.

"Denver Summit FC: Pitchside" is meant to help connect fans to this franchise — so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium