Lindsey Heaps’ arrival summoned the best performance of the season for the Denver Summit, as they opened Centennial Stadium with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we ask head coach Nick Cushing if he believes that victory was as good as it gets for his club so far. Plus, we get his thoughts on taking on the Washington Spirit for the second time this season.

Also, Bradey King catches up with Summit defender Eva Gaetino to talk about her time in Denver and meet a new addition to the Gaetino family (spoiler alert: it’s a puppy!)

And Denver7 Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a look at how the Denver Symphony Orchestra is helping to create the soundtrack to the Summit’s inaugural season.

▶️ Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we brought a controversial question to Eva Gaetino: why do we see male soccer players flopping all over the World Cup, while women soccer players rarely do the same?

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!