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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we get head coach Nick Cushing's thoughts on taking on the Washington Spirit for the second time this season.
denver summit fc pitchside episode 20.jpg
Denver7
denver summit fc pitchside episode 20.jpg
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Lindsey Heaps’ arrival summoned the best performance of the season for the Denver Summit, as they opened Centennial Stadium with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we ask head coach Nick Cushing if he believes that victory was as good as it gets for his club so far. Plus, we get his thoughts on taking on the Washington Spirit for the second time this season.

Also, Bradey King catches up with Summit defender Eva Gaetino to talk about her time in Denver and meet a new addition to the Gaetino family (spoiler alert: it’s a puppy!)

And Denver7 Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a look at how the Denver Symphony Orchestra is helping to create the soundtrack to the Summit’s inaugural season.

▶️ Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we brought a controversial question to Eva Gaetino: why do we see male soccer players flopping all over the World Cup, while women soccer players rarely do the same?

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium