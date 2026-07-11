Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 18: Heaps Homecoming

Lindsey Heaps was formally introduced by the club this week, and Denver Summit FC: Pitchside was there to document this momentous occasion.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 18: Heaps Homecoming
Lindsey Heaps
Posted

At long last, Colorado’s prodigal daughter returns.

Lindsey Heaps was formally introduced by the club this week, and Denver Summit FC: Pitchside was there to document this momentous occasion.

Nick Rothschild takes us through the best bites from Heaps’ introductory press conference, and he asks Summit head coach Nick Cushing about her impact on the organization now that she’s here in Denver.

HEAPS JERSEY PIC.jpg

Denver Summit FC

Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field

Lionel Bienvenu

Plus, Denver7 Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show with a heartwarming story about the relationship between Summit goalkeeper and Colorado native Jordan Nytes and her alma mater Grandview High School.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium