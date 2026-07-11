Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 18: Heaps Homecoming

At long last, Colorado’s prodigal daughter returns.

Lindsey Heaps was formally introduced by the club this week, and Denver Summit FC: Pitchside was there to document this momentous occasion.

Nick Rothschild takes us through the best bites from Heaps’ introductory press conference, and he asks Summit head coach Nick Cushing about her impact on the organization now that she’s here in Denver.

Denver Summit FC Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field Lionel Bienvenu

Plus, Denver7 Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show with a heartwarming story about the relationship between Summit goalkeeper and Colorado native Jordan Nytes and her alma mater Grandview High School.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!