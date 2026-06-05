Take a breath, Summit fans. We’ve hit the FIFA World Cup break and it’s time to rest and recover.

The Summit hit the break on a high note, beating Racing Louisville 1-0 on Colorado native Ally Brazier’s first goal for the club.

Watch episode 13 of Pitchside in the video player below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 13: A well-earned rest

Speaking of hometown heroes, this week Nick Rothschild spoke with Denver’s General Manager Curt Johnson about when to expect Lindsey Heaps on the pitch in Summit evergreen.

Spoiler alert: She will be here in June.

Plus, we catch up with goalkeeper coach Karen Bardsley to break down her journey to Nick Cushing’s coaching staff - and dive into her influence on Abby Smith as Denver’s No. 1 keeper enjoys one of her best starts to a season ever.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re finding out how Bardsley got pumped up for matches during her 15 year professional career. We’re playing the hits on Pitchside!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!