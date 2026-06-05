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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 13: A well-earned rest

Pitchside
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Pitchside
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 13: A well-earned rest
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Take a breath, Summit fans. We’ve hit the FIFA World Cup break and it’s time to rest and recover.

The Summit hit the break on a high note, beating Racing Louisville 1-0 on Colorado native Ally Brazier’s first goal for the club.

Watch episode 13 of Pitchside in the video player below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 13: A well-earned rest

Speaking of hometown heroes, this week Nick Rothschild spoke with Denver’s General Manager Curt Johnson about when to expect Lindsey Heaps on the pitch in Summit evergreen.

Spoiler alert: She will be here in June.

Plus, we catch up with goalkeeper coach Karen Bardsley to break down her journey to Nick Cushing’s coaching staff - and dive into her influence on Abby Smith as Denver’s No. 1 keeper enjoys one of her best starts to a season ever.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we’re finding out how Bardsley got pumped up for matches during her 15 year professional career. We’re playing the hits on Pitchside!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium