Denver Summit FC fans gear up for the team's inaugural home opener

DENVER — Denver Summit FC fans are feeling the excitement as they count down to the team's home opener on Saturday, with a week full of events celebrating a new era for women's professional sports in Denver.

Denver7 is proud to be the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC, the first professional women's soccer team in the Mile High City.

On Tuesday night, the soccer club hosted a free community soccer social at Skyline Park, where fans dropped in to play pickup soccer games and get their hands on new team merch.

"I've been playing soccer since I could walk. And for a long time, it really felt like no one cared about women's soccer. And now, you know, as a 27-year-old, it's blowing up, and I feel like a little girl again. And I think a lot of women feel like that too," said Baylee Bales, a Denver Summit FC fan who showed up to play on Tuesday night.

The event was hosted in partnership with Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that offers free soccer programs to kids in underserved communities. The organization's chapter in Denver recently worked with the City of Denver to transform a downtown city block at Arapahoe and 15th Streets into a turf field. The nonprofit officially opened the field for programs last fall.

"We've had 4,500 participants on this field in the first three months," said Dane Erickson, the Denver Chair of Street Soccer USA. "We've put on 53 events for the community. We've just been crushing it, and are just trying to keep up with the demand. As you can see, it's a really unique location, right off 16th Street."

While playing the sport in the heart of downtown, Denver Summit FC fans described the excitement they felt when they heard the NWSL team was choosing Denver as its home.

"I was literally raised up the street. Once I heard that announcement, I was like, I have to look into it. I have to try to get season tickets. So right when they had it, I immediately put my deposit in," said season ticket holder Deanna Armas, who is going to Saturday's home opener.

Fans pumped ahead of Denver Summit FC game

"I know we’ve had a men's (team) for a long, long time, and I’m just excited to get a women’s cause, I like the women’s sports," said seventh grader Logan Cobb.

"I think there’s a really strong need and desire for soccer in Colorado, especially for the women," said soccer player and fan Daniel Chancey, who played soccer with his brother, Travis, at Tuesday night's event.

Denver Summit FC will take on the Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver Summit FC is hosting a fan rally at Larimer Square on Thursday, March 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The soccer club said the event will include a live DJ, team merch, a photo booth, and scarves available for 5280 Club members.

The team has also partnered with cafes and bars across Denver to offer exclusive Summit specials, including coffee, cocktails, and beer. To find a list of participating businesses, click here.