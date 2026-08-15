Denver Summit FC earns point against San Diego Wave

The Denver Summit FC battled the San Diego Wave to a 1-1 draw Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Denver answered early in the second. Yazmeen Ryan found the back of the net in the 58th minute to pull the Summit even. The goal came on an assist from Janine Sonis and it marked Ryan's fifth of the season.
The Summit came into the match looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Utah Royals last weekend and climb the NWSL standings.
Denver moves to 6-7-6 on the season and now has 24 points.
Up next, the Summit will head to Portland to face the Thorns on Saturday, August 22nd.
August 2026
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home
September 2026
Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away
October 2026
Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home
November 2026
Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium