Denver Summit FC earns point against San Diego Wave

The Denver Summit FC battled the San Diego Wave to a 1-1 draw Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Denver answered early in the second. Yazmeen Ryan found the back of the net in the 58th minute to pull the Summit even. The goal came on an assist from Janine Sonis and it marked Ryan's fifth of the season.

The Summit came into the match looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Utah Royals last weekend and climb the NWSL standings.

Denver moves to 6-7-6 on the season and now has 24 points.

Up next, the Summit will head to Portland to face the Thorns on Saturday, August 22nd.