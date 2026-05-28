Denver Summit delays opening of Centennial stadium, citing weather-related construction delays

DENVER — The Denver Summit will not play its fifth and sixth home games of the season at its temporary Centennial stadium as previously planned.

The team announced Thursday that the opening of the new stadium would be delayed until July 18 as construction continues.

"While the recent rain is certainly welcome and much-needed for Colorado right now, the timing is less than ideal for this specific phase of construction," Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said in a press release. "We are currently trying to pour roads and sidewalks, and these weather-related delays have made it necessary to extend our timeline so we can complete the work properly and safely."

Denver Summit FC Denver Summit FC's Centennial stadium won't be ready for start of season Kaylee Harter

The club's July 3 match against the Kansas City Current as well as the July 12 match against the Houston Dash will now be moved to Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where the Summit have played their last two games. The stadium is set to open for the July 19 game against the Portland Thorns.

"This change creates an exciting opportunity to host these matches in a venue that can accommodate an increased stadium capacity, allowing additional seating to be released for both fixtures," the team said in a Thursday press release. "We’re looking forward to continuing the best home-field atmosphere in the NWSL that you all have helped create."

Additional tickets will become available on June 4.

The club broke ground on the temporary Centennial stadium set to seat 12,000 people in June 2025.

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The Centennial Stadium will host the club through its 2027 season, with the team's permanent home in Santa Fe Yards slated to welcome fans in 2028.