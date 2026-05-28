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Denver Summit delays opening of Centennial stadium, citing weather-related construction delays

The NWSL team will now play two additional games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the team announced Thursday.
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DENVER — The Denver Summit will not play its fifth and sixth home games of the season at its temporary Centennial stadium as previously planned.

The team announced Thursday that the opening of the new stadium would be delayed until July 18 as construction continues.

"While the recent rain is certainly welcome and much-needed for Colorado right now, the timing is less than ideal for this specific phase of construction," Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen said in a press release. "We are currently trying to pour roads and sidewalks, and these weather-related delays have made it necessary to extend our timeline so we can complete the work properly and safely."

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Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC's Centennial stadium won't be ready for start of season

Kaylee Harter

The club's July 3 match against the Kansas City Current as well as the July 12 match against the Houston Dash will now be moved to Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where the Summit have played their last two games. The stadium is set to open for the July 19 game against the Portland Thorns.

"This change creates an exciting opportunity to host these matches in a venue that can accommodate an increased stadium capacity, allowing additional seating to be released for both fixtures," the team said in a Thursday press release. "We’re looking forward to continuing the best home-field atmosphere in the NWSL that you all have helped create."

Additional tickets will become available on June 4.

The club broke ground on the temporary Centennial stadium set to seat 12,000 people in June 2025.

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Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC closes on Santa Fe Yards property

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The Centennial Stadium will host the club through its 2027 season, with the team's permanent home in Santa Fe Yards slated to welcome fans in 2028.

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium