Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Denver Summit battle Angel City to 3-3 draw

Denver turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead, but Angel City rallied late to steal a point
GettyImages-2294813315.jpg
Denver Summit FC
GettyImages-2294813315.jpg
Posted

Denver Summit FC is bringing a point home from Los Angeles after a wild one.

The Summit and Angel City FC played to a 3-3 draw Friday night at BMO Stadium in the clubs’ final first-ever meeting.

Denver trailed 1-0 at halftime after Maiara Niehues fired a shot from outside the box in the 45th minute.

Then everything changed.

Just 48 seconds into the second half, rookie Yuzuki Yamamoto tied it up, scoring in her third straight match off an assist from Melissa Kössler.

Less than a minute later, the Summit struck again.

Yazmeen Ryan’s shot bounced off the crossbar and fell right to captain Lindsey Heaps, who buried it to give Denver a 2-1 lead. This marked the captain's first goal for her hometown club.

The two goals came just 59 seconds apart — the fastest back-to-back goals by the same team in NWSL history.

And the Summit wasn’t done.

Janine Sonis added her 10th goal of the season in the 61st minute, putting Denver up 3-1 and joining an elite group of just eight NWSL players to reach double-digit goals this season.

But Angel City answered right back.

Prisca Chilufya scored less than two minutes after coming off the bench, cutting the deficit to one. Ten minutes later, Ally Sentnor converted a penalty kick to make it 3-3.

Neither team could find a winner.

The point moves Denver to 8-8-7 on the season with 31 points, while Angel City sits at 33 points.

Abby Smith also returned to goal after missing three matches with a knee injury. The veteran keeper made three saves in her first appearance since Denver’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Up next, Denver is set to host Bay FC on Wednesday.

August 2026

Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium