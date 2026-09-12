Denver Summit battle Angel City to 3-3 draw

Denver Summit FC is bringing a point home from Los Angeles after a wild one.

The Summit and Angel City FC played to a 3-3 draw Friday night at BMO Stadium in the clubs’ final first-ever meeting.

Denver trailed 1-0 at halftime after Maiara Niehues fired a shot from outside the box in the 45th minute.

Then everything changed.

Just 48 seconds into the second half, rookie Yuzuki Yamamoto tied it up, scoring in her third straight match off an assist from Melissa Kössler.

Less than a minute later, the Summit struck again.

Yazmeen Ryan’s shot bounced off the crossbar and fell right to captain Lindsey Heaps, who buried it to give Denver a 2-1 lead. This marked the captain's first goal for her hometown club.

The two goals came just 59 seconds apart — the fastest back-to-back goals by the same team in NWSL history.

And the Summit wasn’t done.

Janine Sonis added her 10th goal of the season in the 61st minute, putting Denver up 3-1 and joining an elite group of just eight NWSL players to reach double-digit goals this season.

But Angel City answered right back.

Prisca Chilufya scored less than two minutes after coming off the bench, cutting the deficit to one. Ten minutes later, Ally Sentnor converted a penalty kick to make it 3-3.

Neither team could find a winner.

The point moves Denver to 8-8-7 on the season with 31 points, while Angel City sits at 33 points.

Abby Smith also returned to goal after missing three matches with a knee injury. The veteran keeper made three saves in her first appearance since Denver’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Up next, Denver is set to host Bay FC on Wednesday.