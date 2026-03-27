Denver soccer fans rally in Larimer Square ahead of historic Summit FC home opener

DENVER — Soccer fans rallied in downtown Denver on Thursday ahead of a historic home opener for the city's newest professional sports team, Denver Summit FC.

Supporters gathered in Larimer Square for live music and merchandise sales to celebrate.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio was live on the scene

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio live from Denver Summit FC rally

With history just days away, the new team is already making its mark with the city's support even before kickoff.

The team will play at Empower Field on Saturday at noon. The game is set to break records, with 55,000 tickets sold so far, according to the club.

The previous ticket sale record for the National Women's Soccer League was set by Bay FC when 40,091 fans packed Oracle Park.

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For Kacy Beitel, a former professional player, the milestone moment means her daughters get to see the game at the highest level.

"It’s going to be off the charts," Beitel said. "We've been talking about this for months and months, ever since we heard we were getting a team."

In the merchandise line, Denver7 met Cat Long and her family gearing up for game day. Long said she has never been a season ticket holder for anything until now.

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"Little me is beaming," Long said. "I have a 3-and-a-half-year-old... It's really exciting for me as a coach, as a person and as a parent."

On Wednesday, Denver Summit FC claimed their first victory over defending NWSL champions Gotham FC, 2-0. Fans hope that momentum carries into Saturday.