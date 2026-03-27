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Denver soccer fans rally in Larimer Square ahead of historic Summit FC home opener

Live music and merchandise sales brought crowds to Larimer Square ahead of Saturday's kickoff at Empower Field.
Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio is live from the Denver Summit FC rally in Larimer Square
Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio live from Denver Summit FC rally
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Denver soccer fans rally in Larimer Square ahead of historic Summit FC home opener
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DENVER — Soccer fans rallied in downtown Denver on Thursday ahead of a historic home opener for the city's newest professional sports team, Denver Summit FC.

Supporters gathered in Larimer Square for live music and merchandise sales to celebrate.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio was live on the scene

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio live from Denver Summit FC rally

With history just days away, the new team is already making its mark with the city's support even before kickoff.

The team will play at Empower Field on Saturday at noon. The game is set to break records, with 55,000 tickets sold so far, according to the club.

The previous ticket sale record for the National Women's Soccer League was set by Bay FC when 40,091 fans packed Oracle Park.

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For Kacy Beitel, a former professional player, the milestone moment means her daughters get to see the game at the highest level.

"It’s going to be off the charts," Beitel said. "We've been talking about this for months and months, ever since we heard we were getting a team."

In the merchandise line, Denver7 met Cat Long and her family gearing up for game day. Long said she has never been a season ticket holder for anything until now.

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"Little me is beaming," Long said. "I have a 3-and-a-half-year-old... It's really exciting for me as a coach, as a person and as a parent."

On Wednesday, Denver Summit FC claimed their first victory over defending NWSL champions Gotham FC, 2-0. Fans hope that momentum carries into Saturday.

March 2026

Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium